Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.29. 695,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.39. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

