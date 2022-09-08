Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 630,795 shares.The stock last traded at $137.70 and had previously closed at $135.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,540 shares of company stock worth $13,052,169 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

