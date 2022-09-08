Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Decreased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

