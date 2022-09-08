Adya (CVE:ADYA) Trading Up 8.3%

Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Adya Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Adya

(Get Rating)

Adya Inc provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

Read More

