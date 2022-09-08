aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. aelf has a total market cap of $70.66 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00170592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134738 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 510,910,197 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

