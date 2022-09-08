Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.29.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of ANNSF opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.56. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $112.40 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

