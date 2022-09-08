AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.

AeroVironment Stock Up 1.1 %

AVAV opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.58 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,261,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

