AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.27 million.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $88.67. 393,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,869. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -492.58 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

