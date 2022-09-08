AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.27 million.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
AVAV traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $88.67. 393,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,869. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -492.58 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment
In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
See Also
