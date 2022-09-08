Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

