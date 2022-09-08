Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Down 4.6%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 13,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,053,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $581.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

