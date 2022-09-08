Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Down 4.6%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 13,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,053,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Aeva Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $581.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
Further Reading
