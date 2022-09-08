AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stake Lowered by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,450 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,823,000 after purchasing an additional 287,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 92,077 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,819,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 359,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after purchasing an additional 485,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -75.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

