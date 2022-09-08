Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,155 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,774 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 5.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $25,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 73,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

