Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Down 5%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 4,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 192,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

