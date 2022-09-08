AirCoin Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (AIR)

AirCoin (AIR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, AirCoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. AirCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AirCoin

AirCoin (AIR) is a coin. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken.

AirCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AirFox is a B2B platform that provides advertisers and lenders with more affordable mobile data. AirFox leverages the Ethereum blockchain as a digital ledger for the users' mobile phone data (behavior, personal information, user lifetime value, and opt-in advertisements), allowing the creation of a user score system that will determine if the user is a trustable credit recipient. Moreover, their applications (AirFox Browser and AirFox Recharge app) will allow the consumption of mobile internet (which is typically inflated mainly due to ads and trackers) to be reduced and enables users to receive micro-loans taking into account their telco data, wireless billing, device usage, web-sites browsed, applications used and AirFox, apps’ internal behavior in order to create a credit score AirToken (AIR) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that works as the currency in the platform, allowing AirFox to give micro-loans. The token also allows the advertisers to buy data directly. Furthermore, it will also be used as a reward system for token holders, allowing them to keep a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

