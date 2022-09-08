Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.67

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 229107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.
About Akbank T.A.S.
Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akbank T.A.S. (AKBTY)
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.