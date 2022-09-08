Alchemist (MIST) Price Tops $2.83

Alchemist (MIST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Alchemist has a market cap of $3.23 million and $222,512.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemist coin can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00014752 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemist has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00134845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

