Alerus Financial NA Acquires 585 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,314. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

