Alerus Financial NA Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after acquiring an additional 547,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after buying an additional 302,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IQV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.25. 6,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.