Alerus Financial NA Has $6.75 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.80. 7,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,542. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.