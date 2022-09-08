Alerus Financial NA Has $7.75 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,259. The company has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

