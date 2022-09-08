Alerus Financial NA Purchases 7,962 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

