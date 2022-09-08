Alerus Financial NA Sells 127 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.32. 133,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.