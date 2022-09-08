Alerus Financial NA Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 74,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,088. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.