Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Tops $0.0242

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $63.13 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030559 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00087809 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00042522 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds (TLM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. The official website for Alien Worlds is alienworlds.io. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome.Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTubeWhitepaper”

