Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stake Boosted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 51.5% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

ARLP stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

