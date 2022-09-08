Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €214.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €214.00 ($218.37) price target by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Allianz Stock Down 1.6 %
FRA:ALV opened at €166.36 ($169.76) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €175.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €194.24. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($211.02).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
