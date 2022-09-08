AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 7.4%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 5,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 444,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $746.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Insider Activity at AlloVir

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,813 shares of company stock valued at $194,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.