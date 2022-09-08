Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Exchanges

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 46.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $70.98 million and approximately $212,465.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00667063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00278939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005633 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017355 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

