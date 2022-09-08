Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $716,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 662.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.46.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

