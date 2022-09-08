Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Set at $150.00 by Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has been given a $150.00 price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

