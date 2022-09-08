Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Head to Head Analysis

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alphatec and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pulmonx 0 4 2 0 2.33

Alphatec currently has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 95.89%. Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $24.43, indicating a potential upside of 25.66%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -55.97% -268.17% -29.30% Pulmonx -103.77% -28.60% -23.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alphatec and Pulmonx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $243.21 million 3.31 -$144.33 million ($1.62) -4.75 Pulmonx $48.42 million 14.96 -$48.66 million ($1.46) -13.31

Pulmonx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphatec beats Pulmonx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

