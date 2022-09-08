ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. ALPS Clean Energy ETF makes up about 1.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACES opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61.

