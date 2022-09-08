Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

