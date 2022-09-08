American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:FLV opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

