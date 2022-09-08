American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Cut by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $993,440,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $65,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,872. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

