Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 1,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

AMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 268,027 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 225.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,474 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 490,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,375,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

