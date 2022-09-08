AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Trading Down 3.4%

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.12 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.86). Approximately 42,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 85,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.89).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a rechargeable pouch format battery cell for the automotive battery cell market; Ultra Prime, a single use cylindrical battery cell for the oil and gas market; Ultra Safe, a battery for the energy storage cell market, which cover applications, including transportation, energy storage, back-up power, and energy in remote locations; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

