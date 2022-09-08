Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

ADI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,539. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

