Analysts Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $32.23

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $183,076.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,314 shares in the company, valued at $961,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,366 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after buying an additional 105,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.