Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target at $26.25

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.71) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.48. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

