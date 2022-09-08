Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target at $26.25

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.
DTEGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.71) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Deutsche Telekom Price Performance
Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.48. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
