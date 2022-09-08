Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $68.42

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.42.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.