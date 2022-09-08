Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $366.13

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $368.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $258.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,382,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,828 shares of company stock worth $8,842,560. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

