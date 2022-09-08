Analysts Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target at $33.17

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. Joint has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $261.89 million, a P/E ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,593 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares in the company, valued at $29,270,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Joint by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.