Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $3,425.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,425.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

About Anglo American

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.604 per share. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

