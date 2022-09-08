ankrETH (aEth) Price Hits $2,922.51

ankrETH (aEth) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $85.72 million and approximately $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022789 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

ankrETH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

