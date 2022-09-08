Anyswap Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $93.80 million and approximately $617,071.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $5.03 or 0.00026060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,839.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.63 or 0.06786994 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

