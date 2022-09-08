ApeCoin (APE) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00023126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $160.40 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,665.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.02 or 0.06015210 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00876523 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016035 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
