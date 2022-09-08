Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $185.00 price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.10.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.50. 1,557,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,465,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.51. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

