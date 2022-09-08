Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Up 7.2%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.47. 12,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 315,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

Insider Activity

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. Equities research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $21,493,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $19,360,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.