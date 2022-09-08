Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 399,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $392.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

